How to Watch Rams vs. Ravens on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 14
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 2:57 AM HST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Rams (6-6) will aim to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Baltimore Ravens (9-3) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.
In the article below, we lay out all the info you need to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Ravens vs. Rams
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland
- TV: FOX
Rams Insights
- The Rams score 6.7 more points per game (22.3) than the Ravens give up (15.6).
- The Rams collect 345.5 yards per game, 71.6 more yards than the 273.9 the Ravens allow.
- Los Angeles rushes for 114.5 yards per game, 12.2 more than the 102.3 Baltimore allows per outing.
- The Rams have turned the ball over 12 times, seven fewer times than the Ravens have forced turnovers (19).
Rams Away Performance
- The Rams put up 22.5 points per game in away games (0.2 more than their overall average), and concede 22 on the road (0.9 more than overall).
- The Rams' average yards gained away from home (351.5) is higher than their overall average (345.5). But their average yards allowed away from home (314.7) is lower than overall (330.8).
- Los Angeles' average yards passing away from home (232.3) is higher than its overall average (231). And its average yards allowed in road games (207.3) is lower than overall (219.8).
- The Rams' average yards rushing away from home (119.2) is higher than their overall average (114.5). And their average yards conceded on the road (107.3) is lower than overall (111.1).
- The Rams convert 40.2% of third downs in away games (0.7% lower than their overall average), and give up 36.7% on the road (3.3% lower than overall).
Rams Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/19/2023
|Seattle
|W 17-16
|CBS
|11/26/2023
|at Arizona
|W 37-14
|FOX
|12/3/2023
|Cleveland
|W 36-19
|FOX
|12/10/2023
|at Baltimore
|-
|FOX
|12/17/2023
|Washington
|-
|CBS
|12/21/2023
|New Orleans
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
|12/31/2023
|at New York
|-
|FOX
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
