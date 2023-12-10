The Los Angeles Rams (6-6) will aim to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Baltimore Ravens (9-3) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium.

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland

M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland TV: FOX

The Rams score 6.7 more points per game (22.3) than the Ravens give up (15.6).

The Rams collect 345.5 yards per game, 71.6 more yards than the 273.9 the Ravens allow.

Los Angeles rushes for 114.5 yards per game, 12.2 more than the 102.3 Baltimore allows per outing.

The Rams have turned the ball over 12 times, seven fewer times than the Ravens have forced turnovers (19).

Rams Away Performance

The Rams put up 22.5 points per game in away games (0.2 more than their overall average), and concede 22 on the road (0.9 more than overall).

The Rams' average yards gained away from home (351.5) is higher than their overall average (345.5). But their average yards allowed away from home (314.7) is lower than overall (330.8).

Los Angeles' average yards passing away from home (232.3) is higher than its overall average (231). And its average yards allowed in road games (207.3) is lower than overall (219.8).

The Rams' average yards rushing away from home (119.2) is higher than their overall average (114.5). And their average yards conceded on the road (107.3) is lower than overall (111.1).

The Rams convert 40.2% of third downs in away games (0.7% lower than their overall average), and give up 36.7% on the road (3.3% lower than overall).

Rams Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/19/2023 Seattle W 17-16 CBS 11/26/2023 at Arizona W 37-14 FOX 12/3/2023 Cleveland W 36-19 FOX 12/10/2023 at Baltimore - FOX 12/17/2023 Washington - CBS 12/21/2023 New Orleans - Amazon Prime Video 12/31/2023 at New York - FOX

