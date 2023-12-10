Scan the injury report for the Los Angeles Rams (6-6), which currently has seven players listed on it, as the Rams prepare for their matchup against the Baltimore Ravens (9-3) at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, December 10 at 1:00 PM .

Their last time out, the Rams deefated the Cleveland Browns 36-19.

The Ravens faced the Los Angeles Chargers in their most recent outing, winning 20-10.

Los Angeles Rams Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
Rob Havenstein OT NIR - Rest Full Participation In Practice
Tyler Higbee TE Neck Doubtful
Michael Hoecht OLB Knee Questionable
Larrell Murchison DT Elbow Full Participation In Practice
Quentin Lake DB Hamstring Questionable
Byron Young OLB Knee Questionable
Puka Nacua WR Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice

Baltimore Ravens Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
Lamar Jackson QB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice
Rashod Bateman WR Illness Did Not Participate In Practice
Malik Harrison LB Groin Questionable
Damarion Williams CB Ankle Questionable
Justin Madubuike DT Concussion Limited Participation In Practice
Marlon Humphrey CB Calf Full Participation In Practice
Malik Hamm OLB Ankle Questionable
Trenton Simpson LB Concussion Full Participation In Practice
Odell Beckham Jr. WR NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice

Rams vs. Ravens Game Info

Rams Season Insights

  • From an offensive angle, the Rams are generating 345.5 total yards per game (13th-ranked). They rank 16th in the NFL on the other side of the ball (330.8 total yards surrendered per game).
  • The Rams rank 13th in the NFL with 22.3 points per game on offense, and they rank 15th with 21.1 points allowed per game on the defensive side of the ball.
  • With 231.0 passing yards per game on offense, the Rams rank 15th in the NFL. On defense, they rank 16th, surrendering 219.8 passing yards per game.
  • In terms of rushing, Los Angeles ranks 14th in the NFL on offense (114.5 rushing yards per game) and 16th on the other side of the ball (111.1 rushing yards allowed per contest).
  • After forcing 10 turnovers (30th in NFL) and turning the ball over 12 times (sixth in NFL) this season, the Rams sport the 18th-ranked turnover margin of -2.

Rams vs. Ravens Betting Info

  • Spread Favorite: Ravens (-7.5)
  • Moneyline: Ravens (-350), Rams (+275)
  • Total: 39.5 points

