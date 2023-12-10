Scan the injury report for the Los Angeles Rams (6-6), which currently has seven players listed on it, as the Rams prepare for their matchup against the Baltimore Ravens (9-3) at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, December 10 at 1:00 PM .

Watch the Rams in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

Their last time out, the Rams deefated the Cleveland Browns 36-19.

The Ravens faced the Los Angeles Chargers in their most recent outing, winning 20-10.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Los Angeles Rams Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Rob Havenstein OT NIR - Rest Full Participation In Practice Tyler Higbee TE Neck Doubtful Michael Hoecht OLB Knee Questionable Larrell Murchison DT Elbow Full Participation In Practice Quentin Lake DB Hamstring Questionable Byron Young OLB Knee Questionable Puka Nacua WR Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Baltimore Ravens Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Lamar Jackson QB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Rashod Bateman WR Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Malik Harrison LB Groin Questionable Damarion Williams CB Ankle Questionable Justin Madubuike DT Concussion Limited Participation In Practice Marlon Humphrey CB Calf Full Participation In Practice Malik Hamm OLB Ankle Questionable Trenton Simpson LB Concussion Full Participation In Practice Odell Beckham Jr. WR NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice

Rams vs. Ravens Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland

M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Rep the Ravens or the Rams with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rams Season Insights

From an offensive angle, the Rams are generating 345.5 total yards per game (13th-ranked). They rank 16th in the NFL on the other side of the ball (330.8 total yards surrendered per game).

The Rams rank 13th in the NFL with 22.3 points per game on offense, and they rank 15th with 21.1 points allowed per game on the defensive side of the ball.

With 231.0 passing yards per game on offense, the Rams rank 15th in the NFL. On defense, they rank 16th, surrendering 219.8 passing yards per game.

In terms of rushing, Los Angeles ranks 14th in the NFL on offense (114.5 rushing yards per game) and 16th on the other side of the ball (111.1 rushing yards allowed per contest).

After forcing 10 turnovers (30th in NFL) and turning the ball over 12 times (sixth in NFL) this season, the Rams sport the 18th-ranked turnover margin of -2.

Rams vs. Ravens Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Ravens (-7.5)

Ravens (-7.5) Moneyline: Ravens (-350), Rams (+275)

Ravens (-350), Rams (+275) Total: 39.5 points

Sign up to live bet on the Ravens-Rams matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.