Kyren Williams will lead the Los Angeles Rams into their game versus the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Most of the top contributors for the Ravens and the Rams will have player props available for this contest.

Kyren Williams Touchdown Odds

Williams Odds to Score First TD: +700

Williams Odds to Score Anytime TD: +300

Lamar Jackson Touchdown Odds

Jackson Odds to Score First TD: +700

Jackson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +360

More Rams Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Cooper Kupp - - 45.5 (-113) Matthew Stafford 195.5 (-113) 2.5 (-113) - Kyren Williams - 71.5 (-113) 17.5 (-113) Puka Nacua - - 56.5 (-113)

More Ravens Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Rashod Bateman - - 20.5 (-113) Odell Beckham Jr. - - 33.5 (-113) Gus Edwards - 36.5 (-113) - Zay Flowers - - 44.5 (-113) Lamar Jackson 197.5 (-113) 47.5 (-113) - Isaiah Likely - - 33.5 (-113) Keaton Mitchell - 44.5 (-113) 10.5 (-113)

