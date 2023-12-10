Based on our computer model, the Baltimore Ravens will beat the Los Angeles Rams when they square off at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, December 10 (at 1:00 PM ET). We have a complete breakdown, regarding the point spread, total and final score, available below.

Watch the Rams in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Ravens have the seventh-ranked offense this season (27 points per game), and they've been better on the other side of the ball, ranking best with only 15.6 points allowed per game. In terms of points scored the Rams rank 13th in the NFL (22.3 points per game), and they are 15th defensively (21.1 points allowed per contest).

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Rams vs Ravens on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rams vs. Ravens Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Ravens (-7.5) Over (40) Ravens 27, Rams 16

Place your bets on the Ravens-Rams matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Rams Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 26.7% chance of a victory for the Rams.

Los Angeles has compiled a 5-5-2 ATS record so far this year.

In 2023, five Los Angeles games have gone over the point total.

The average total for Rams games is 44.6 points, 4.6 more than this game's over/under.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Ravens Betting Info

The Ravens have an implied moneyline win probability of 77.8% in this game.

Baltimore has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

The Ravens have been favored by 7.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

Baltimore and its opponent have combined to hit the over five out of 12 times this season.

The average total for Ravens games this season has been 43.3, 3.3 points higher than the total for this game.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rams vs. Ravens 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Baltimore 27 15.6 30.7 15.5 23.3 15.7 Los Angeles 22.3 21.1 22.2 20.2 22.5 22

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.