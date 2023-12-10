Los Angeles (6-6) brings a three-game winning streak into a matchup with Baltimore (9-3) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Ravens are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7.5 points. The over/under in the contest is set at 41 points.

In this week's NFL action, the Ravens go up against the Rams. For those who want to place some in-game bets, we have all of the stats you need to know about these two squads.

Sign up to live bet on the Ravens-Rams matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Rams vs Ravens on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rams vs. Ravens Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Rams have been winning four times, have been behind three times, and have been tied five times at the end of the first quarter this season.

The Ravens have been leading after the first quarter in eight games, have trailed after the first quarter in one game, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in three games in 2023.

Baltimore's offense is averaging 6.6 points in the first quarter this season. On defense, it is allowing 2.4 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Rams have outscored their opponent in the second quarter five times, lost six times, and tied one time in 12 games this season.

In 12 games this year, the Ravens have won the second quarter eight times, been outscored three times, and tied one time.

Baltimore's offense is averaging 8.7 points in the second quarter this year. On defense, it is surrendering 3.2 points on average in the second quarter.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Rams have won the third quarter in six games this season, lost the third quarter in five games, and been tied in the third quarter in one game.

In 12 games this season, the Ravens have won the third quarter seven times, been outscored two times, and been knotted up three times.

On offense, Baltimore is averaging six points in the third quarter (sixth-ranked) this season. It is giving up 2.6 points on average in the third quarter (third-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

The Rams have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in six games this season. Meanwhile, they've been outscored in the fourth quarter in six games.

In 12 games this season, the Ravens have won the fourth quarter four times, lost four times, and tied four times.

Baltimore's offense is averaging 6.3 points in the fourth quarter this season. Defensively, it is surrendering 6.7 points on average in that quarter.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Rams vs. Ravens Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the end of the first half, the Rams have been leading four times (3-1 in those games), have been behind six times (3-3), and have been tied two times (0-2).

The Ravens have led after the first half in 10 games (9-1 in those contests) this season and have trailed after the first half in two games (0-2).

2nd Half

Out of 12 games this season, the Rams have been outscored in the second half six times (1-5 in those games) and have outscored their opponent in the second half six times (5-1).

In 12 games this season, the Ravens have won the second half seven times (6-1 record in those games), lost three times (1-2), and been knotted up two times (2-0).

Baltimore's offense is averaging 12.3 points in the second half this season. Defensively, it is allowing 9.3 points on average in the second half.

Rep the Ravens or the Rams with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.