The Minnesota Vikings (6-6) go on the road to play the Las Vegas Raiders (5-7) at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

Take a look at the betting insights and trends for the Vikings and the Raiders.

Raiders vs. Vikings Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Vikings 3 40.5 -160 +135

Raiders vs. Vikings Betting Records & Stats

Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders have played five games this season that have gone over 40.5 combined points scored.

Las Vegas' games this year have had a 42.8-point total on average, 2.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Raiders are 6-6-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Raiders have won two out of the seven games in which they've been the underdog.

Las Vegas has not won as an underdog of +135 or more on the moneyline this season in five such games.

Minnesota Vikings

The average total in Minnesota's contests this year is 45, 4.5 more points than this game's over/under.

The Vikings have covered the spread in a game seven times this season (7-4-1).

The Vikings are 2-2 as moneyline favorites (winning 50% of those games).

Minnesota has gone 2-2 in games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -160 or shorter (50%).

Vikings vs. Raiders Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Vikings 21.9 15 20.2 7 45 6 12 Raiders 16.8 28 21.3 17 42.8 5 12

Raiders vs. Vikings Betting Insights & Trends

Raiders

Las Vegas has two wins against the spread and is 1-2 overall over its past three contests.

The Raiders have hit the over once in their past three contests.

The Vikings have totaled 21 more points than their opponents this season (1.7 per game), while the Raiders have been outscored by 54 total points (4.5 per game).

Vikings

Over its past three games, Minnesota has two wins against the spread, and is 1-2 overall.

In Minnesota's past three contests, it has gone over the total once.

The Vikings have outscored their opponents by a total of 21 points this season (1.7 per game), and opponents of the Raiders have outscored them by 54 points on the year (4.5 per game).

Raiders Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.8 41.1 44.4 Implied Team Total AVG 23.8 22 25.7 ATS Record 6-6-0 4-2-0 2-4-0 Over/Under Record 3-9-0 1-5-0 2-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 3-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-5 1-1 1-4

Vikings Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45 46.3 43.8 Implied Team Total AVG 24.2 24.7 23.7 ATS Record 7-4-1 2-4-0 5-0-1 Over/Under Record 3-9-0 1-5-0 2-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-2 0-2 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-3 2-1 1-2

