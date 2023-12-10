The Minnesota Vikings (6-6) are considered 3-point favorites heading into their matchup on Sunday, December 10, 2023 versus the Las Vegas Raiders (5-7). A point total of 40.5 has been set for this matchup.

Here's a look at the betting insights and trends for the Vikings as they ready for this matchup against the Raiders. The recent betting insights and trends for the Raiders can be found in this article before they face the Vikings.

Raiders vs. Vikings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Minnesota Moneyline Las Vegas Moneyline BetMGM Vikings (-3) 40.5 -155 +130 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Vikings (-3) 40.5 -162 +136 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Las Vegas vs. Minnesota Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada TV Info: FOX

Raiders vs. Vikings Betting Insights

Las Vegas' record against the spread in 2023 is 6-6-0.

The Raiders have won twice ATS (2-4) as a 3-point underdog or greater this season.

There have been three Las Vegas games (out of 12) that went over the total this season.

Minnesota's ATS record is 7-4-1 this season.

The Vikings have won twice ATS (2-2) as a 3-point favorite or more this year.

The teams have hit the over in three of Minnesota's 12 games with a set total.

Raiders Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Davante Adams - - - - 70.5 (-115) - Jakobi Meyers - - - - 43.5 (-118) - Hunter Renfrow - - - - 21.5 (-120) - Joshua Jacobs - - 71.5 (-115) - - - Michael Mayer - - - - 25.5 (-115) - Aidan O'Connell 225.5 (-115) 1.5 (+155) - - - - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

