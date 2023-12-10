The Las Vegas Raiders (5-7) meet the Minnesota Vikings (6-6) at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

How to Watch Vikings vs. Raiders

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada TV: FOX

Raiders Insights

The Raiders score 3.4 fewer points per game (16.8) than the Vikings surrender (20.2).

The Raiders rack up 36.3 fewer yards per game (284) than the Vikings allow (320.3).

This year Las Vegas runs for 13.3 fewer yards per game (82.7) than Minnesota allows (96).

The Raiders have turned the ball over five more times (21 total) than the Vikings have forced a turnover (16) this season.

Raiders Home Performance

The Raiders score 19.8 points per game at home (three more than overall) and allow 17 at home (4.3 fewer than overall).

The Raiders pick up more yards at home (325.8 per game) than they do overall (284), and concede fewer at home (313.2 per game) than overall (343.8).

Las Vegas accumulates 218.3 passing yards per game at home (17 more than overall), and gives up 213.5 at home (3.3 fewer than overall).

At home, the Raiders pick up more rushing yards (107.5 per game) than they do overall (82.7). They also give up fewer rushing yards at home (99.7) than they do overall (127).

At home, the Raiders convert more third downs (40%) than they do overall (34.2%). They also allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs at home (39.7%) than overall (42.2%).

Raiders Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/12/2023 New York W 16-12 NBC 11/19/2023 at Miami L 20-13 CBS 11/26/2023 Kansas City L 31-17 CBS 12/10/2023 Minnesota - FOX 12/14/2023 Los Angeles - Amazon Prime Video 12/25/2023 at Kansas City - CBS 12/31/2023 at Indianapolis - CBS

