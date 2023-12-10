Will Radko Gudas Score a Goal Against the Jets on December 10?
Should you bet on Radko Gudas to find the back of the net when the Anaheim Ducks and the Winnipeg Jets meet up on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Radko Gudas score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)
Gudas stats and insights
- Gudas has scored in four of 25 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Jets.
- Gudas has zero points on the power play.
- Gudas' shooting percentage is 12.1%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets have given up 67 goals in total (2.7 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.5 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Gudas recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|14:42
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/5/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|16:06
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/2/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|17:37
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|17:31
|Home
|L 5-4
|11/26/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|13:02
|Away
|L 8-2
|11/24/2023
|Kings
|1
|1
|0
|23:32
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|20:15
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/19/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|19:04
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/17/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|23:03
|Home
|L 2-1
|11/15/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|19:18
|Away
|L 8-2
Ducks vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
