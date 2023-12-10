Quinton Byfield and the Los Angeles Kings will meet the New York Rangers at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, at Madison Square Garden. If you'd like to wager on Byfield's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Quinton Byfield vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, BSW, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Byfield Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, Byfield has averaged 15:12 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +14.

Byfield has scored a goal in a game six times this season over 24 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Byfield has a point in 14 games this season (out of 24), including multiple points five times.

In 10 of 24 games this season, Byfield has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Byfield goes over his points prop total is 53.5%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 37.7% of Byfield going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Byfield Stats vs. the Rangers

On defense, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 69 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks seventh.

The team has the NHL's eighth-best goal differential at +12.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 24 Games 1 21 Points 0 8 Goals 0 13 Assists 0

