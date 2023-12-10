For those looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and the New York Rangers on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, is Quinton Byfield a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Quinton Byfield score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Byfield stats and insights

  • Byfield has scored in six of 24 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
  • He has not faced the Rangers yet this season.
  • Byfield has picked up two goals and three assists on the power play.
  • He has a 16.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

  • On defense, the Rangers are one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 69 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks seventh.
  • So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

Byfield recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:16 Away L 3-2 OT
12/7/2023 Canadiens 3 2 1 11:29 Away W 4-0
12/5/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:10 Away W 4-3 OT
12/3/2023 Avalanche 2 2 0 16:53 Home W 4-1
11/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 18:10 Home L 2-1
11/25/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:24 Home W 4-0
11/24/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 14:31 Away W 5-2
11/20/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 14:54 Away W 4-1
11/18/2023 Blues 1 1 0 14:26 Home W 5-1
11/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 15:27 Home W 2-1

Kings vs. Rangers game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG, BSW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

