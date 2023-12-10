Should you wager on Quentin Johnston finding his way into the end zone in the Los Angeles Chargers' upcoming Week 14 matchup versus the Denver Broncos, which kicks off at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Quentin Johnston score a touchdown against the Broncos?

Odds to score a TD this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a TD)

Johnston's 44 targets have resulted in 26 receptions for 242 yards (20.2 per game) and one score.

In one of 12 games this year, Johnston has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

Quentin Johnston Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Dolphins 3 2 9 0 Week 2 @Titans 2 1 7 0 Week 3 @Vikings 3 2 10 0 Week 4 Raiders 3 1 18 0 Week 6 Cowboys 2 0 0 0 Week 7 @Chiefs 2 1 20 0 Week 8 Bears 6 5 50 0 Week 9 @Jets 3 2 14 0 Week 10 Lions 4 4 34 1 Week 11 @Packers 6 2 21 0 Week 12 Ravens 3 1 7 0 Week 13 @Patriots 7 5 52 0

