The Los Angeles Rams and the Baltimore Ravens are slated to play in a Week 14 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Puka Nacua score a touchdown in this contest? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent stats and trends.

Will Puka Nacua score a touchdown against the Ravens?

Odds to score a TD this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a TD)

Nacua's team-leading 1,029 yards receiving (85.8 per game) are via 77 catches (118 targets), and he has four TDs.

Nacua has posted a touchdown catch in four of 12 games this season, but had only one TD in each of those games.

Puka Nacua Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 15 10 119 0 Week 2 49ers 20 15 147 0 Week 3 @Bengals 7 5 72 0 Week 4 @Colts 10 9 163 1 Week 5 Eagles 11 7 71 1 Week 6 Cardinals 7 4 26 0 Week 7 Steelers 12 8 154 0 Week 8 @Cowboys 7 3 43 0 Week 9 @Packers 7 3 32 0 Week 11 Seahawks 7 5 70 1 Week 12 @Cardinals 8 4 27 0 Week 13 Browns 7 4 105 1

