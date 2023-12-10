Puka Nacua was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Los Angeles Rams' Week 14 game against the Baltimore Ravens begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Looking for Nacua's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

In the passing game, Nacua has been targeted 118 times, with season stats of 1029 yards on 77 receptions (13.4 per catch) and four TDs. He also has five carries for 45 yards.

Puka Nacua Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Shoulder

The Rams have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week: Tyler Higbee (DNP/neck): 34 Rec; 367 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Week 14 Injury Reports

Rams vs. Ravens Game Info

Game Day: December 10, 2023

December 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Nacua 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 118 77 1,029 399 4 13.4

Nacua Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 15 10 119 0 Week 2 49ers 20 15 147 0 Week 3 @Bengals 7 5 72 0 Week 4 @Colts 10 9 163 1 Week 5 Eagles 11 7 71 1 Week 6 Cardinals 7 4 26 0 Week 7 Steelers 12 8 154 0 Week 8 @Cowboys 7 3 43 0 Week 9 @Packers 7 3 32 0 Week 11 Seahawks 7 5 70 1 Week 12 @Cardinals 8 4 27 0 Week 13 Browns 7 4 105 1

