Will Puka Nacua Play in Week 14? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Puka Nacua was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Los Angeles Rams' Week 14 game against the Baltimore Ravens begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Looking for Nacua's stats? Here's everything you need to know.
In the passing game, Nacua has been targeted 118 times, with season stats of 1029 yards on 77 receptions (13.4 per catch) and four TDs. He also has five carries for 45 yards.
Puka Nacua Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Shoulder
- The Rams have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- Tyler Higbee (DNP/neck): 34 Rec; 367 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
Week 14 Injury Reports
Rams vs. Ravens Game Info
- Game Day: December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Nacua 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|118
|77
|1,029
|399
|4
|13.4
Nacua Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Seahawks
|15
|10
|119
|0
|Week 2
|49ers
|20
|15
|147
|0
|Week 3
|@Bengals
|7
|5
|72
|0
|Week 4
|@Colts
|10
|9
|163
|1
|Week 5
|Eagles
|11
|7
|71
|1
|Week 6
|Cardinals
|7
|4
|26
|0
|Week 7
|Steelers
|12
|8
|154
|0
|Week 8
|@Cowboys
|7
|3
|43
|0
|Week 9
|@Packers
|7
|3
|32
|0
|Week 11
|Seahawks
|7
|5
|70
|1
|Week 12
|@Cardinals
|8
|4
|27
|0
|Week 13
|Browns
|7
|4
|105
|1
