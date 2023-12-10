Pierre-Luc Dubois will be among those in action Sunday when his Los Angeles Kings meet the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Prop bets for Dubois in that upcoming Kings-Rangers game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Pierre-Luc Dubois vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, BSW, and ESPN+

MSG, BSW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +270)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dubois Season Stats Insights

Dubois' plus-minus this season, in 16:13 per game on the ice, is -2.

In four of 24 games this year, Dubois has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Dubois has recorded a point in a game nine times this year over 24 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Dubois has an assist in five of 24 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Dubois has an implied probability of 44.4% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Dubois going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 27%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Dubois Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have conceded 69 goals in total (2.8 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +12 goal differential ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 24 Games 2 11 Points 2 5 Goals 1 6 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.