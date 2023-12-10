Phillip Danault will be on the ice when the Los Angeles Kings and New York Rangers meet at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023. Does a bet on Danault interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Phillip Danault vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, BSW, and ESPN+

MSG, BSW, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Danault Season Stats Insights

Danault has averaged 17:13 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +7).

Danault has netted a goal in a game five times this year in 24 games played, including multiple goals once.

Danault has a point in 12 games this year (out of 24), including multiple points three times.

In nine of 24 games this season, Danault has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 47.6% that Danault hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Danault going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 32.3%.

Danault Stats vs. the Rangers

On the defensive side, the Rangers are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 69 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks seventh.

The team has the NHL's eighth-best goal differential at +12.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 24 Games 2 16 Points 2 6 Goals 0 10 Assists 2

