When the Los Angeles Kings face off against the New York Rangers on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, will Phillip Danault light the lamp? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Phillip Danault score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Danault stats and insights

Danault has scored in five of 24 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not faced the Rangers yet this season.

He has two goals on the power play, and also one assist.

He has an 11.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.3 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Rangers are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 69 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks seventh.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.6 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

Danault recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 14:21 Away L 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:13 Away W 4-0 12/5/2023 Blue Jackets 2 2 0 16:08 Away W 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:24 Home W 4-1 11/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 18:23 Home L 2-1 11/25/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:36 Home W 4-0 11/24/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 15:52 Away W 5-2 11/20/2023 Coyotes 2 1 1 17:04 Away W 4-1 11/18/2023 Blues 1 0 1 18:07 Home W 5-1 11/16/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 15:46 Home W 2-1

Kings vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, BSW, and ESPN+

MSG, BSW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.