Will Pavel Mintyukov Score a Goal Against the Jets on December 10?
Can we count on Pavel Mintyukov scoring a goal when the Anaheim Ducks face off with the Winnipeg Jets at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Pavel Mintyukov score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Mintyukov stats and insights
- In one of 26 games this season, Mintyukov scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not played against the Jets yet this season.
- He has picked up four assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Mintyukov's shooting percentage is 2.2%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets have given up 67 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Jets have one shutout, and they average 16.5 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Mintyukov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|17:51
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/5/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|20:38
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/2/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|18:26
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|19:40
|Home
|L 5-4
|11/28/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|22:11
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|18:20
|Away
|L 8-2
|11/24/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|16:56
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|19:00
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/19/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|19:13
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/17/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|19:02
|Home
|L 2-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Ducks vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.