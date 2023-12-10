Nick Vannett was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 14. All of Vannett's stats can be found below.

Vannett had season stats last year that included 55 yards on six receptions (9.2 per catch) and zero touchdowns. He was targeted nine times.

Nick Vannett Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Concussion

The Chargers have two other receivers on the injury list this week: Keenan Allen (DNP/nir - rest): 102 Rec; 1175 Rec Yds; 7 Rec TDs Josh Palmer (LP/knee): 23 Rec; 377 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Week 14 Injury Reports

Chargers vs. Broncos Game Info

Game Day: December 10, 2023

December 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM

Vannett 2022 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 9 6 55 32 0 9.2

Vannett Game-by-Game (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @Panthers 1 1 5 0 Week 8 Raiders 1 1 8 0 Week 14 Eagles 2 1 9 0 Week 15 @Commanders 1 1 15 0 Week 18 @Eagles 4 2 18 0

