Will Mikey Anderson light the lamp when the Los Angeles Kings play the New York Rangers on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Mikey Anderson score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Anderson stats and insights

  • Anderson has scored in one of 24 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Rangers.
  • Anderson has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 3.2% of them.

Rangers defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Rangers are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 69 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks seventh.
  • So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.6 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

Anderson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 21:45 Away L 3-2 OT
12/7/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 22:38 Away W 4-0
12/5/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 20:30 Away W 4-3 OT
12/3/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 22:33 Home W 4-1
11/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 18:31 Home L 2-1
11/25/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 22:06 Home W 4-0
11/24/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 20:33 Away W 5-2
11/20/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 21:01 Away W 4-1
11/18/2023 Blues 0 0 0 21:00 Home W 5-1
11/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 26:16 Home W 2-1

Kings vs. Rangers game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG, BSW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

