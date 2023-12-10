When Michael Mayer takes the field for the Las Vegas Raiders in their Week 14 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings (on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), will he score a touchdown? Before making any bets, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Michael Mayer score a touchdown against the Vikings?

Odds to score a TD this game: +333 (Bet $10 to win $33.30 if he scores a TD)

Mayer has caught 22 balls (on 33 targets) for 251 yards (22.8 per game) and one score this campaign.

In one of 10 games this season, Mayer has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

Michael Mayer Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Bills 1 1 2 0 Week 3 Steelers 1 0 0 0 Week 5 Packers 3 2 39 0 Week 6 Patriots 6 5 75 0 Week 7 @Bears 4 2 13 0 Week 8 @Lions 2 1 19 0 Week 9 Giants 2 2 11 0 Week 10 Jets 5 3 19 1 Week 11 @Dolphins 5 4 46 0 Week 12 Chiefs 4 2 27 0

