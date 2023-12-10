Which team has the advantage at quarterback when Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens (9-3) square off against Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams (6-6) at M&T Bank Stadium on December 10? For detailed analysis on how we expect these two signal callers to perform in this matchup, read on.

Rams vs. Ravens Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: M&T Bank Stadium

M&T Bank Stadium Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland TV: FOX

Matthew Stafford vs. Lamar Jackson Matchup

Matthew Stafford 2023 Stats Lamar Jackson 11 Games Played 12 60.7% Completion % 68.3% 2,768 (251.6) Passing Yards (Per Game) 2,618 (218.2) 16 Touchdowns 13 9 Interceptions 5 69 (6.3) Rushing Yards (Per game) 574 (47.8) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 5

Matthew Stafford Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 199.5 yards

: Over/Under 199.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 0.5 TD

: Over/Under 0.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Ravens Defensive Stats

So far this season, the Ravens have been driven by their defense, which ranks first in the NFL with 15.6 points allowed per contest. They also rank second in total yards allowed (273.9 per game).

When it comes to defending the pass, Baltimore's defense has been on top of its game, with 2,060 passing yards allowed this year (second-fewest in NFL).

Against the run, the Ravens have allowed 1,227 total rushing yards (11th in NFL) and rank 20th in yards allowed per rush attempt (4.3).

Defensively, Baltimore ranks seventh in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed at 36.2%. In red-zone efficiency allowed, it ranks third at 37.5%.

Lamar Jackson Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 198.5 yards

: Over/Under 198.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Rams Defensive Stats

