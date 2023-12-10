Will Matthew Stafford Score a Touchdown Against the Ravens in Week 14?
With the Los Angeles Rams playing the Baltimore Ravens in Week 14 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Matthew Stafford a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we dissect the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.
Will Matthew Stafford score a touchdown against the Ravens?
Odds to score a TD this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a TD)
- Stafford has piled up 69 yards (6.3 per game) on 17 carries.
- In 11 games, Stafford has not scored a rushing touchdown.
Matthew Stafford Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Seahawks
|24
|38
|334
|0
|0
|3
|11
|0
|Week 2
|49ers
|34
|55
|307
|1
|2
|4
|17
|0
|Week 3
|@Bengals
|18
|33
|269
|1
|2
|1
|7
|0
|Week 4
|@Colts
|27
|40
|319
|1
|1
|2
|14
|0
|Week 5
|Eagles
|21
|37
|222
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Cardinals
|15
|24
|226
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 7
|Steelers
|14
|29
|231
|1
|1
|1
|8
|0
|Week 8
|@Cowboys
|13
|22
|162
|1
|1
|1
|9
|0
|Week 11
|Seahawks
|17
|31
|190
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|Week 12
|@Cardinals
|25
|33
|229
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Week 13
|Browns
|22
|37
|279
|3
|0
|1
|-2
|0
