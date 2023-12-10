With the Los Angeles Rams playing the Baltimore Ravens in Week 14 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Matthew Stafford a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we dissect the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Stafford will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Matthew Stafford score a touchdown against the Ravens?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a TD)

Stafford has piled up 69 yards (6.3 per game) on 17 carries.

In 11 games, Stafford has not scored a rushing touchdown.

Matthew Stafford Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 24 38 334 0 0 3 11 0 Week 2 49ers 34 55 307 1 2 4 17 0 Week 3 @Bengals 18 33 269 1 2 1 7 0 Week 4 @Colts 27 40 319 1 1 2 14 0 Week 5 Eagles 21 37 222 2 0 0 0 0 Week 6 Cardinals 15 24 226 1 0 1 2 0 Week 7 Steelers 14 29 231 1 1 1 8 0 Week 8 @Cowboys 13 22 162 1 1 1 9 0 Week 11 Seahawks 17 31 190 1 1 2 1 0 Week 12 @Cardinals 25 33 229 4 1 1 2 0 Week 13 Browns 22 37 279 3 0 1 -2 0

Rep Matthew Stafford with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.