Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has a difficult matchup in Week 14 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens are giving up the second-fewest passing yards in the NFL, 171.7 per game.

Through the air this season, Stafford has collected 2,768 passing yards (251.6 per game), connecting on 230 of 379 attempts (60.7%) for 16 TD throws and nine picks. Stafford has also chipped in in the ground game with 69 rushing yards (6.3 per game) on 17 attempts.

Stafford vs. the Ravens

Stafford vs the Ravens (since 2021): 1 GP / 309 PASS YPG / PASS TD

1 GP / 309 PASS YPG / PASS TD Baltimore has yet to allow an opposing quarterback to register 300 or more passing yards in aan outing this year.

The Ravens have given up eight players to throw one or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Baltimore has allowed two players to throw at least two touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

The Ravens have not allowed a player to throw three or more TDs against them in an outing this season.

The 171.7 passing yards per game given up by the Ravens defense makes them the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.

Opponents of the Ravens have put up 10 touchdowns through the air (0.8 per game). The Ravens' defense is first in the league in that category.

Matthew Stafford Passing Props vs. the Ravens

Passing Yards: 202.5 (-115)

202.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+200)

Stafford Passing Insights

Stafford has topped his passing yards prop total in five of 11 opportunities this year.

The Rams have passed 56.7% of the time and run 43.3% this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.

Stafford is No. 11 in the NFL averaging 7.3 yards per attempt (2,768 total yards passing).

Stafford has thrown for a touchdown in 10 of 11 games this year, with more than one TD pass three times.

He has 57.1% of his team's 28 offensive touchdowns this season (16).

Stafford has attempted 49 passes in the red zone (46.7% of his team's red zone plays).

Matthew Stafford Rushing Props vs the Ravens

Rushing Yards: 2.5 (-118)

Stafford Rushing Insights

Stafford has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in six games (60.0%) out of 10 opportunities.

Stafford has not found paydirt on the ground this season in 11 games.

He has two carries in the red zone (3.6% of his team's 56 red zone rushes).

Stafford's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Browns 12/3/2023 Week 13 22-for-37 / 279 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 1 ATT / -2 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 11/26/2023 Week 12 25-for-33 / 229 YDS / 4 TDs / 1 INT 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 11/19/2023 Week 11 17-for-31 / 190 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 2 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 10/29/2023 Week 8 13-for-22 / 162 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 1 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 10/22/2023 Week 7 14-for-29 / 231 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 1 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs

