Will Kyren Williams hit paydirt when the Los Angeles Rams and the Baltimore Ravens play in Week 14 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the column below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the numbers and trends you need.

Will Kyren Williams score a touchdown against the Ravens?

Odds to score a TD this game: -161 (Bet $16.10 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Williams has 134 attempts for a team-high 687 rushing yards (85.9 per game) and seven touchdowns.

Williams also has 22 catches for 190 yards (23.8 per game) and three TDs.

Williams has scored multiple rushing touchdowns twice this season. He has found the end zone on the ground in five games in all.

He has had a touchdown catch in two of eight games this season, scoring more than once in one of those contests.

Kyren Williams Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 15 52 2 0 2 0 Week 2 49ers 14 52 1 6 48 1 Week 3 @Bengals 10 38 0 2 27 0 Week 4 @Colts 25 103 2 3 24 0 Week 5 Eagles 13 53 0 2 4 0 Week 6 Cardinals 20 158 1 0 0 0 Week 12 @Cardinals 16 143 0 6 61 2 Week 13 Browns 21 88 1 3 24 0

