Kyren Williams has a decent matchup when his Los Angeles Rams face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 14 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Ravens have conceded 102.3 rushing yards per game, 11th in the league.

On 134 carries this year, Williams has rushed for a team-leading 687 yards (85.9 ypg). He has scored seven TDs on the ground. Williams has also caught 22 balls for 190 yards (23.8 ypg) while scoring three receiving touchdowns.

Williams vs. the Ravens

Williams vs the Ravens (since 2021): No games

No games The Ravens have let two opposing rushers to pick up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

Baltimore has given up one or more rushing TDs to four opposing players this year.

The Ravens have not allowed more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this season.

The run defense of the Ravens is conceding 102.3 yards per contest on the ground this year, which ranks 11th in the NFL.

The Ravens' defense ranks first in the NFL with four rushing TDs allowed so far this year.

Kyren Williams Rushing Props vs. the Ravens

Rushing Yards: 67.5 (-118)

Williams Rushing Insights

So far this season, Williams has hit the over five times on his rushing yards prop bet (in seven opportunities).

The Rams have passed 56.7% of the time and run 43.3% this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.

He has handled 42.0% of his team's 319 rushing attempts this season (134).

Williams has scored at least once on the ground five times this season, with multiple rushing TDs in two of those contests.

He has 10 total touchdowns this season (35.7% of his team's 28 offensive TDs).

He has 34 red zone carries for 60.7% of the team share (his team runs on 53.3% of its plays in the red zone).

Kyren Williams Receiving Props vs the Ravens

Receiving Yards: 18.5 (-115)

Williams Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Williams has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 71.4% of his games (five of seven).

Williams has received 8.4% of his team's 417 passing attempts this season (35 targets).

He has racked up 5.4 yards per target (190 yards on 35 targets).

Williams has a touchdown catch in two games this year (out of eight), and he scored multiple times in one game.

Williams has been targeted 10 times in the red zone (20.4% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts).

Williams' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Browns 12/3/2023 Week 13 21 ATT / 88 YDS / 1 TD 5 TAR / 3 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 11/26/2023 Week 12 16 ATT / 143 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 6 REC / 61 YDS / 2 TDs vs. Cardinals 10/15/2023 Week 6 20 ATT / 158 YDS / 1 TD TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 10/8/2023 Week 5 13 ATT / 53 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 10/1/2023 Week 4 25 ATT / 103 YDS / 2 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs

