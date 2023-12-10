Player prop bet options for Artemi Panarin, Kevin Fiala and others are listed when the New York Rangers host the Los Angeles Kings at Madison Square Garden on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

Kings vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, BSW, and ESPN+

MSG, BSW, and ESPN+ Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kings vs. Rangers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Los Angeles Kings

Kevin Fiala Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Fiala's six goals and 19 assists in 24 games for Los Angeles add up to 25 total points on the season.

Fiala Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Islanders Dec. 9 0 2 2 2 at Canadiens Dec. 7 0 2 2 4 at Blue Jackets Dec. 5 0 1 1 1 vs. Avalanche Dec. 3 0 0 0 3 vs. Capitals Nov. 29 0 0 0 4

Adrian Kempe Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

Adrian Kempe is one of the top contributors for Los Angeles with 25 total points (one per game), with nine goals and 16 assists in 24 games.

Kempe Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Islanders Dec. 9 1 0 1 5 at Canadiens Dec. 7 0 1 1 3 at Blue Jackets Dec. 5 0 1 1 2 vs. Avalanche Dec. 3 0 2 2 1 vs. Capitals Nov. 29 0 0 0 7

Anze Kopitar Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189)

Anze Kopitar has 24 points so far, including 10 goals and 14 assists.

Kopitar Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Islanders Dec. 9 0 0 0 2 at Canadiens Dec. 7 0 3 3 3 at Blue Jackets Dec. 5 0 1 1 2 vs. Avalanche Dec. 3 0 1 1 2 vs. Capitals Nov. 29 0 0 0 2

NHL Props Today: New York Rangers

Artemi Panarin Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

One of New York's top offensive players this season is Panarin, who has scored 36 points in 25 games (16 goals and 20 assists).

Panarin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Capitals Dec. 9 0 0 0 1 at Senators Dec. 5 1 1 2 7 vs. Sharks Dec. 3 3 1 4 4 at Predators Dec. 2 0 0 0 3 vs. Red Wings Nov. 29 1 0 1 3

Vincent Trocheck Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Vincent Trocheck has 23 points (0.9 per game), scoring six goals and adding 17 assists.

Trocheck Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Capitals Dec. 9 0 0 0 1 at Senators Dec. 5 0 0 0 5 vs. Sharks Dec. 3 0 2 2 6 at Predators Dec. 2 1 2 3 4 vs. Red Wings Nov. 29 0 1 1 3

