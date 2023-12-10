The Eastern Conference's second-ranked squad, the New York Rangers (18-6-1), host the third-ranked team from the Western Conference, the Los Angeles Kings (16-4-4), on Sunday, December 10 at 7:00 PM ET on MSG, BSW, and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Kings vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, BSW, and ESPN+

MSG, BSW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Rangers (-130) Kings (+105) 6 Rangers (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Kings Betting Insights

This season the Kings have won three of the five games in which they've been an underdog.

Los Angeles has entered five games this season as the underdog by +105 or more and is 3-2 in those contests.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 48.8% chance of victory for the Kings.

Los Angeles has combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals in 13 of 24 games this season.

Kings vs Rangers Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Kings vs. Rangers Rankings

Rangers Total (Rank) Kings Total (Rank) 81 (15th) Goals 91 (6th) 69 (7th) Goals Allowed 54 (1st) 22 (6th) Power Play Goals 17 (17th) 12 (6th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 8 (1st)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Kings Advanced Stats

Over its last 10 contests, Los Angeles went 6-4-0 against the spread and 8-1-1 straight up.

In its past 10 games, Los Angeles has gone over the total twice.

The Kings have averaged a total of 6.3 combined goals over their last 10 games, 0.3 greater than this game's over/under of 6.

Over their past 10 games, the Kings and their opponents are averaging 9.3 goals, 0.7 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.

The Kings' 91 total goals (3.8 per game) are the sixth-most in the league.

The Kings have been the toughest defensive squad in the league this season, giving up 54 goals (just 2.2 per game).

Their league-leading goal differential is +37.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.