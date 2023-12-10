Kings vs. Rangers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 2:46 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Eastern Conference's second-ranked squad, the New York Rangers (18-6-1), host the third-ranked team from the Western Conference, the Los Angeles Kings (16-4-4), on Sunday, December 10 at 7:00 PM ET on MSG, BSW, and ESPN+.
Kings vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, BSW, and ESPN+
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Rangers (-130)
|Kings (+105)
|6
|Rangers (-1.5)
Kings Betting Insights
- This season the Kings have won three of the five games in which they've been an underdog.
- Los Angeles has entered five games this season as the underdog by +105 or more and is 3-2 in those contests.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 48.8% chance of victory for the Kings.
- Los Angeles has combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals in 13 of 24 games this season.
Kings vs Rangers Additional Info
Kings vs. Rangers Rankings
|Rangers Total (Rank)
|Kings Total (Rank)
|81 (15th)
|Goals
|91 (6th)
|69 (7th)
|Goals Allowed
|54 (1st)
|22 (6th)
|Power Play Goals
|17 (17th)
|12 (6th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|8 (1st)
Kings Advanced Stats
- Over its last 10 contests, Los Angeles went 6-4-0 against the spread and 8-1-1 straight up.
- In its past 10 games, Los Angeles has gone over the total twice.
- The Kings have averaged a total of 6.3 combined goals over their last 10 games, 0.3 greater than this game's over/under of 6.
- Over their past 10 games, the Kings and their opponents are averaging 9.3 goals, 0.7 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.
- The Kings' 91 total goals (3.8 per game) are the sixth-most in the league.
- The Kings have been the toughest defensive squad in the league this season, giving up 54 goals (just 2.2 per game).
- Their league-leading goal differential is +37.
