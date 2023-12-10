When the New York Rangers play the Los Angeles Kings at Madison Square Garden on Sunday (starting at 7:00 PM ET), Vincent Trocheck and Adrian Kempe should be among the top players to keep an eye on.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Kings vs. Rangers Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Kings Players to Watch

Kevin Fiala has recorded six goals (0.3 per game) and put up 19 assists (0.8 per game), This places him among the leaders for Los Angeles with 25 total points (1.0 per game).

Kempe's 25 points this season, including nine goals and 16 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Los Angeles.

This season, Los Angeles' Anze Kopitar has 24 points, courtesy of 10 goals (second on team) and 14 assists (third).

In the crease, Pheonix Copley has a record of 4-0-2 in seven games this season, conceding 19 goals (3.0 goals against average) with 131 saves and an .873 save percentage, 64th in the league.

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Rangers Players to Watch

Artemi Panarin is one of New York's top contributors with 36 points. He has scored 16 goals and picked up 20 assists this season.

Trocheck has picked up 23 points (0.9 per game), scoring six goals and adding 17 assists.

Chris Kreider's 22 points this season are via 14 goals and eight assists.

Jonathan Quick's record is 7-0-1. He has conceded 20 goals (2.3 goals against average) and made 224 saves with a .918% save percentage (12th in league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kings vs. Rangers Stat Comparison

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Kings AVG Kings Rank 13th 3.24 Goals Scored 3.79 2nd 9th 2.76 Goals Allowed 2.25 1st 19th 30.3 Shots 33.5 4th 14th 30.1 Shots Allowed 26.9 2nd 3rd 29.33% Power Play % 20.24% 17th 7th 85.37% Penalty Kill % 89.47% 2nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.