Sunday will feature an NHL contest between the home favorite New York Rangers (18-6-1, -130 on the moneyline to win) and the Los Angeles Kings (16-4-4, +105 moneyline odds) at 7:00 PM ET on MSG, BSW, and ESPN+.

Kings vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: MSG, BSW, and ESPN+

MSG, BSW, and ESPN+ Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Kings vs. Rangers Total and Moneyline

Kings vs. Rangers Betting Trends

The Rangers have been victorious in 15 of their 20 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (75.0%).

This season the Kings have three wins in the five games in which they've been an underdog.

New York has not played with moneyline odds of -130 or shorter.

Los Angeles has not played with moneyline odds of +105 or longer once this season.

Kings Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 3-6 5-4-1 6.0 3.00 3.20 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 3.00 3.20 6 22.2% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 8-1-1 6-4 2-8-0 6.3 3.50 1.40 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 8-1-1 3.50 1.40 6 24.0% Record as ML Favorite 4-3 Record as ML Underdog 2-1 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 8-2 Record as ML Underdog 0-0 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 2 Games Under Total 8

