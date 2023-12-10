The New York Rangers (18-6-1, second place in Eastern Conference) will host the Los Angeles Kings (16-4-4, third in Western Conference) on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, in a battle featuring two of the top teams in the league.

You can catch the action on MSG, BSW, and ESPN+ as the Rangers square off against the Kings.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, BSW, and ESPN+

MSG, BSW, and ESPN+

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Kings vs Rangers Additional Info

Kings Stats & Trends

The Kings have the best defense in the league, giving up 54 total goals (only 2.2 per game).

The Kings' 91 goals on the season (3.8 per game) rank them sixth in the NHL.

Over the last 10 games, the Kings have claimed 85.0% of the possible points with an 8-1-1 record.

On the defensive side, the Kings have given up just 14 goals (1.4 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 35 goals during that time.

Kings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Adrian Kempe 24 9 16 25 9 9 50% Kevin Fiala 24 6 19 25 19 9 26.7% Anze Kopitar 24 10 14 24 11 11 56.4% Trevor Moore 24 13 9 22 10 13 17.6% Quinton Byfield 24 8 13 21 2 13 40%

Rangers Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest units in league play, giving up 69 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank seventh.

The Rangers' 81 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Over the past 10 games, the Rangers are 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Rangers have given up 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a three goals-per-game average (30 total) during that span.

Rangers Key Players