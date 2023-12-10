How to Watch the Kings vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 8:25 AM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The New York Rangers (18-6-1, second place in Eastern Conference) will host the Los Angeles Kings (16-4-4, third in Western Conference) on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, in a battle featuring two of the top teams in the league.
You can catch the action on MSG, BSW, and ESPN+ as the Rangers square off against the Kings.
Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, BSW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Kings vs Rangers Additional Info
Kings Stats & Trends
- The Kings have the best defense in the league, giving up 54 total goals (only 2.2 per game).
- The Kings' 91 goals on the season (3.8 per game) rank them sixth in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 games, the Kings have claimed 85.0% of the possible points with an 8-1-1 record.
- On the defensive side, the Kings have given up just 14 goals (1.4 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 35 goals during that time.
Kings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Adrian Kempe
|24
|9
|16
|25
|9
|9
|50%
|Kevin Fiala
|24
|6
|19
|25
|19
|9
|26.7%
|Anze Kopitar
|24
|10
|14
|24
|11
|11
|56.4%
|Trevor Moore
|24
|13
|9
|22
|10
|13
|17.6%
|Quinton Byfield
|24
|8
|13
|21
|2
|13
|40%
Rangers Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest units in league play, giving up 69 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank seventh.
- The Rangers' 81 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 games, the Rangers are 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Rangers have given up 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a three goals-per-game average (30 total) during that span.
Rangers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Artemi Panarin
|25
|16
|20
|36
|19
|11
|0%
|Vincent Trocheck
|25
|6
|17
|23
|10
|16
|62.8%
|Chris Kreider
|25
|14
|8
|22
|13
|5
|31%
|Mika Zibanejad
|25
|6
|14
|20
|10
|14
|53.6%
|Alexis Lafreniere
|25
|8
|8
|16
|6
|13
|30%
