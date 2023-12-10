Entering a matchup with the New York Rangers (18-6-1), the Los Angeles Kings (16-4-4) will be monitoring just one player on the injury report. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10 at Madison Square Garden.

Los Angeles Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Viktor Arvidsson RW Out Back

New York Rangers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Filip Chytil C Out Upper Body Chris Kreider LW Questionable Lower Body Barclay Goodrow C Questionable Upper Body Kaapo Kakko RW Out Undisclosed

Kings vs. Rangers Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, BSW, and ESPN+

MSG, BSW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Arena: Madison Square Garden

Kings Season Insights

The Kings' 91 goals on the season (3.8 per game) rank them fourth in the league.

Los Angeles concedes only 2.2 goals per game (54 total), the fewest in the league.

Their +37 goal differential is tops in the league.

Rangers Season Insights

The Rangers' 81 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Their +12 goal differential is ninth-best in the league.

Kings vs. Rangers Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Rangers (-130) Kings (+105) 6

