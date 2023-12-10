Kevin Fiala and the Los Angeles Kings will face the New York Rangers at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, at Madison Square Garden. Considering a bet on Fiala? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Kevin Fiala vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, BSW, and ESPN+

MSG, BSW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Fiala Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, Fiala has averaged 17:09 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -1.

In five of 24 games this season, Fiala has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Fiala has a point in 17 games this year (out of 24), including multiple points seven times.

In 14 of 24 games this year, Fiala has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Fiala hits the over on his points prop total is 61.7%, based on the odds.

There is a 46.5% chance of Fiala having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Fiala Stats vs. the Rangers

On defense, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 69 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks seventh.

The team has the NHL's eighth-best goal differential at +12.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 24 Games 2 25 Points 3 6 Goals 1 19 Assists 2

