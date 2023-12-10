Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III has a tough matchup in Week 14 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), facing the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers are allowing the fewest rushing yards in the NFL, 79 per game.

Walker leads the team by compiling 613 yards on 149 rushes (61.3 ypg). He's scored six rushing TDs. Walker also averages 17.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing 17 balls for 173 yards on the season while scoring one receiving touchdown.

Walker vs. the 49ers

Walker vs the 49ers (since 2021): 3 GP / 40 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

3 GP / 40 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The 49ers have not given up 100 or more yards on the ground to an opposing rusher in the 2023 season.

San Francisco has allowed one or more rushing TDs to six opposing players this year.

The 49ers have not allowed two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this season.

The rush defense of the 49ers is allowing 79 yards per outing on the ground this season, which ranks first in the league.

So far this year, the 49ers have allowed six passing TDs to opponents, averaging 0.5 per game. That ranks third in league play.

Seahawks Player Previews

Kenneth Walker III Rushing Props vs. the 49ers

Rushing Yards: 45.5 (-111)

Walker Rushing Insights

Walker has hit the rushing yards over in three of 10 opportunities (30.0%).

The Seahawks pass on 59.8% of their plays and run on 40.2%. They are 14th in NFL action in points scored.

He has carried the ball in 149 of his team's 278 total rushing attempts this season (53.6%).

Walker has scored at least once on the ground four times this year, with multiple rushing TDs in two of those contests.

He has seven total touchdowns this season (29.2% of his team's 24 offensive TDs).

He has 34 carries in the red zone (57.6% of his team's 59 red zone rushes).

Kenneth Walker III Receiving Props vs the 49ers

Receiving Yards: 10.5 (-115)

Walker Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Walker has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 30.0% of his games (three of 10).

Walker has 5.6% of his team's target share (23 targets on 414 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 23 times this season, averaging 7.5 yards per target.

In one of 10 games this season, Walker has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

Walker's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Rams 11/19/2023 Week 11 4 ATT / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / -2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 11/12/2023 Week 10 19 ATT / 63 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 64 YDS / 1 TD at Ravens 11/5/2023 Week 9 9 ATT / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 10/29/2023 Week 8 8 ATT / 66 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 10/22/2023 Week 7 26 ATT / 105 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs

