Should you bet on Kenneth Walker III finding his way into the end zone in the Seattle Seahawks' upcoming Week 14 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, which kicks off at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Kenneth Walker III score a touchdown against the 49ers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a TD)

Walker has rushed 149 times for a team-high 613 yards (61.3 per game), with six touchdowns.

Walker has also caught 17 passes for 173 yards (17.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Walker has scored a rushing touchdown in four games, with multiple rushing touchdowns two times.

He, in 10 games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Kenneth Walker III Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Rams 12 64 0 4 3 0 Week 2 @Lions 17 43 2 1 11 0 Week 3 Panthers 18 97 2 3 59 0 Week 4 @Giants 17 79 1 0 0 0 Week 6 @Bengals 19 62 1 3 27 0 Week 7 Cardinals 26 105 0 2 6 0 Week 8 Browns 8 66 0 1 4 0 Week 9 @Ravens 9 16 0 1 1 0 Week 10 Commanders 19 63 0 1 64 1 Week 11 @Rams 4 18 0 1 -2 0

