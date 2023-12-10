At SoFi Stadium in Week 14, the Los Angeles Chargers' Keenan Allen will be facing the Denver Broncos pass defense and Justin Simmons. Check out this article for more stats and information on this intriguing matchup.

Chargers vs. Broncos Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Keenan Allen Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Broncos 164.1 13.7 3 24 11.78

Keenan Allen vs. Justin Simmons Insights

Keenan Allen & the Chargers' Offense

Keenan Allen's 1,175 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 138 times and has totaled 102 catches and seven touchdowns.

Looking at passing yards, Los Angeles is No. 12 in the league, with 2,891 (240.9 per game).

The Chargers are 11th in the NFL in points scored per game, at 22.9.

Los Angeles is passing the ball a lot compared to the rest of the league, ranking sixth in the NFL with 36.7 pass attempts per game.

In the red zone, the Chargers pass the ball more frequently than most of the league, throwing 60 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (52.2% red-zone pass rate), which ranks fifth in the NFL.

Justin Simmons & the Broncos' Defense

Justin Simmons has picked off a team-high three passes. He also has 45 tackles, one TFL, and six passes defended to his name.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Denver's defense has sputtered this season, as it ranks ninth-to-last in the league with 2,827 passing yards allowed (235.6 per game).

This year, the Broncos' defense has struggled to stop opposing offenses, as it ranks 29th in the league with 25.2 points allowed per game. In terms of total yards, the team ranks 30th with 4,623 total yards allowed (385.3 per game).

Denver has allowed four players to pile up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

17 players have caught a touchdown against the Broncos this season.

Keenan Allen vs. Justin Simmons Advanced Stats

Keenan Allen Justin Simmons Rec. Targets 138 28 Def. Targets Receptions 102 6 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 11.5 18 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 1175 45 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 97.9 4.5 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 381 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 12 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 7 3 Interceptions

