Keenan Allen vs. the Broncos' Defense: Week 14 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 2:53 PM HST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
At SoFi Stadium in Week 14, the Los Angeles Chargers' Keenan Allen will be facing the Denver Broncos pass defense and Justin Simmons. Check out this article for more stats and information on this intriguing matchup.
Chargers vs. Broncos Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
- Location: Inglewood, California
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Keenan Allen Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Broncos
|164.1
|13.7
|3
|24
|11.78
Keenan Allen vs. Justin Simmons Insights
Keenan Allen & the Chargers' Offense
- Keenan Allen's 1,175 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 138 times and has totaled 102 catches and seven touchdowns.
- Looking at passing yards, Los Angeles is No. 12 in the league, with 2,891 (240.9 per game).
- The Chargers are 11th in the NFL in points scored per game, at 22.9.
- Los Angeles is passing the ball a lot compared to the rest of the league, ranking sixth in the NFL with 36.7 pass attempts per game.
- In the red zone, the Chargers pass the ball more frequently than most of the league, throwing 60 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (52.2% red-zone pass rate), which ranks fifth in the NFL.
Justin Simmons & the Broncos' Defense
- Justin Simmons has picked off a team-high three passes. He also has 45 tackles, one TFL, and six passes defended to his name.
- When it comes to stopping the pass, Denver's defense has sputtered this season, as it ranks ninth-to-last in the league with 2,827 passing yards allowed (235.6 per game).
- This year, the Broncos' defense has struggled to stop opposing offenses, as it ranks 29th in the league with 25.2 points allowed per game. In terms of total yards, the team ranks 30th with 4,623 total yards allowed (385.3 per game).
- Denver has allowed four players to pile up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.
- 17 players have caught a touchdown against the Broncos this season.
Keenan Allen vs. Justin Simmons Advanced Stats
|Keenan Allen
|Justin Simmons
|Rec. Targets
|138
|28
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|102
|6
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|11.5
|18
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|1175
|45
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|97.9
|4.5
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|381
|1
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|12
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|7
|3
|Interceptions
