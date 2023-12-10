The Los Angeles Chargers and the Denver Broncos are slated to meet in a Week 14 matchup at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Will Keenan Allen get into the end zone in this tilt? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent stats and trends.

Will Keenan Allen score a touchdown against the Broncos?

Odds to score a TD this game: -115 (Bet $11.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Allen has grabbed 102 balls for a team-best 1,175 yards and seven TDs. He has been targeted 138 times, averaging 97.9 yards per game.

In five of 12 games this season, Allen has a touchdown catch, with more than one TD in two games.

Keenan Allen Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Dolphins 9 6 76 0 Week 2 @Titans 10 8 111 2 Week 3 @Vikings 20 18 215 0 Week 4 Raiders 5 3 32 1 Week 6 Cowboys 11 7 85 1 Week 7 @Chiefs 9 4 55 0 Week 8 Bears 10 8 69 0 Week 9 @Jets 9 8 77 0 Week 10 Lions 14 11 175 2 Week 11 @Packers 16 10 116 1 Week 12 Ravens 16 14 106 0 Week 13 @Patriots 9 5 58 0

