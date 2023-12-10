Keenan Allen has a favorable matchup when his Los Angeles Chargers meet the Denver Broncos in Week 14 (Sunday, 4:25 PM ET). The Broncos allow 235.6 passing yards per game, ninth-worst in the NFL.

Allen has accumulated 102 catches for a team-high 1,175 yards and seven TDs this season this season. He has been targeted on 138 occasions, and averages 97.9 yards receiving.

Allen vs. the Broncos

Allen vs the Broncos (since 2021): 3 GP / 77 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 77 REC YPG / REC TD Denver has allowed four opposing receivers to pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

17 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Broncos this year.

Three opposing players have caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Denver on the season.

The pass defense of the Broncos is allowing 235.6 yards per contest this year, which ranks 24th in the league.

So far this year, the Broncos have conceded 20 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.7 per game. That ranks 27th among NFL teams.

Keenan Allen Receiving Props vs. the Broncos

Receiving Yards: 84.5 (-111)

Allen Receiving Insights

In eight of 12 games this season, Allen has topped his prop for receiving yards.

Allen has been targeted on 138 of his team's 440 passing attempts this season (31.4% target share).

He has 1,175 receiving yards on 138 targets to rank 39th in league play with 8.5 yards per target.

Allen has a touchdown catch in five of 12 games this season, getting into the box multiple times in two matchups.

He has scored eight of his team's 30 offensive touchdowns this season (26.7%).

Allen has been targeted 12 times in the red zone (20.0% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts).

Allen's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Patriots 12/3/2023 Week 13 9 TAR / 5 REC / 58 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 11/26/2023 Week 12 16 TAR / 14 REC / 106 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 11/19/2023 Week 11 16 TAR / 10 REC / 116 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 11/12/2023 Week 10 14 TAR / 11 REC / 175 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 11/6/2023 Week 9 9 TAR / 8 REC / 77 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

