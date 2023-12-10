Will Keenan Allen Play in Week 14? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Keenan Allen did not participate in his most recent practice. The Los Angeles Chargers' Week 14 matchup against the Denver Broncos begins at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Allen's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
In the air, Allen has been targeted 138 times, with season stats of 1175 yards on 102 receptions (11.5 per catch) and seven TDs. He also has two carries for six yards.
Keenan Allen Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: NIR - Rest
- The Chargers have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- Nick Vannett (LP/concussion): 0 Rec
- Josh Palmer (LP/knee): 23 Rec; 377 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Week 14 Injury Reports
Chargers vs. Broncos Game Info
- Game Day: December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
Allen 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|138
|102
|1,175
|381
|7
|11.5
Allen Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Dolphins
|9
|6
|76
|0
|Week 2
|@Titans
|10
|8
|111
|2
|Week 3
|@Vikings
|20
|18
|215
|0
|Week 4
|Raiders
|5
|3
|32
|1
|Week 6
|Cowboys
|11
|7
|85
|1
|Week 7
|@Chiefs
|9
|4
|55
|0
|Week 8
|Bears
|10
|8
|69
|0
|Week 9
|@Jets
|9
|8
|77
|0
|Week 10
|Lions
|14
|11
|175
|2
|Week 11
|@Packers
|16
|10
|116
|1
|Week 12
|Ravens
|16
|14
|106
|0
|Week 13
|@Patriots
|9
|5
|58
|0
