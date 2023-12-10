Keenan Allen did not participate in his most recent practice. The Los Angeles Chargers' Week 14 matchup against the Denver Broncos begins at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Allen's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

Rep Keenan Allen and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

In the air, Allen has been targeted 138 times, with season stats of 1175 yards on 102 receptions (11.5 per catch) and seven TDs. He also has two carries for six yards.

Keep an eye on Allen's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Keenan Allen Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: NIR - Rest

The Chargers have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week: Nick Vannett (LP/concussion): 0 Rec Josh Palmer (LP/knee): 23 Rec; 377 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 14 Injury Reports

Chargers vs. Broncos Game Info

Game Day: December 10, 2023

December 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Allen 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 138 102 1,175 381 7 11.5

Allen Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Dolphins 9 6 76 0 Week 2 @Titans 10 8 111 2 Week 3 @Vikings 20 18 215 0 Week 4 Raiders 5 3 32 1 Week 6 Cowboys 11 7 85 1 Week 7 @Chiefs 9 4 55 0 Week 8 Bears 10 8 69 0 Week 9 @Jets 9 8 77 0 Week 10 Lions 14 11 175 2 Week 11 @Packers 16 10 116 1 Week 12 Ravens 16 14 106 0 Week 13 @Patriots 9 5 58 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.