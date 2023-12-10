Quarterbacks Justin Herbert and Russell Wilson will be going head to head on December 10, when the Los Angeles Chargers (5-7) and Denver Broncos (6-6) square off at SoFi Stadium. In the piece below, we dig into the numbers to decide which signal caller is more likely to carry his team to victory.

Chargers vs. Broncos Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California TV: CBS

Justin Herbert vs. Russell Wilson Matchup

Justin Herbert 2023 Stats Russell Wilson 12 Games Played 12 65.6% Completion % 67.5% 3,038 (253.2) Passing Yards (Per Game) 2,385 (198.8) 20 Touchdowns 21 6 Interceptions 7 228 (19) Rushing Yards (Per game) 310 (25.8) 3 Rushing Touchdowns 2

Justin Herbert Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 257.5 yards

: Over/Under 257.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Broncos Defensive Stats

This year, the Broncos are bottom-10 in points allowed, ranking 29th in the NFL with 302 points given up (25.2 per game). They also rank 30th in total yards allowed (4,623).

When it comes to defending the pass, Denver's defense has sputtered this season, as it ranks ninth-to-last in the league with 2,827 passing yards allowed (235.6 per game).

Against the run, the Broncos are bottom-10 in rushing yards allowed this year, giving up the second-most rushing yards in the NFL with 1,796 (149.7 per game). They also rank 32nd in yards allowed per rush attempt (5.2).

On defense, Denver is 12th in the NFL in red-zone efficiency allowed at 52.3%. In third-down percentage allowed, it ranks fourth at 35%.

Russell Wilson Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 214.5 yards

: Over/Under 214.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Chargers Defensive Stats

