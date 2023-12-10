With the Los Angeles Chargers squaring off against the Denver Broncos in Week 14 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), is Justin Herbert a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we break down the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Justin Herbert score a touchdown against the Broncos?

Odds to score a TD this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a TD)

This season Herbert has 228 rushing yards (19 per game) on 52 carries with three touchdowns.

Herbert has tacked on one reception for 10 yards (0.8 per game).

Herbert has rushed for a touchdown in two games, with multiple rushing touchdowns once.

Justin Herbert Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Dolphins 23 33 229 1 0 5 17 1 Week 2 @Titans 27 41 305 2 0 1 0 0 Week 3 @Vikings 40 47 405 3 0 2 11 0 Week 4 Raiders 13 24 167 1 1 12 27 2 Week 6 Cowboys 22 37 227 2 1 6 20 0 Week 7 @Chiefs 17 30 259 1 2 2 5 0 Week 8 Bears 31 40 298 3 0 1 1 0 Week 9 @Jets 16 30 136 0 0 3 17 0 Week 10 Lions 27 40 323 4 1 4 15 0 Week 11 @Packers 21 36 260 2 0 8 73 0 Week 12 Ravens 29 44 217 1 1 4 47 0 Week 13 @Patriots 22 37 212 0 0 4 -5 0

