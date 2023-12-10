Will Justin Herbert Score a Touchdown Against the Broncos in Week 14?
With the Los Angeles Chargers squaring off against the Denver Broncos in Week 14 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), is Justin Herbert a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we break down the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Think Herbert will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Will Justin Herbert score a touchdown against the Broncos?
Odds to score a TD this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a TD)
- This season Herbert has 228 rushing yards (19 per game) on 52 carries with three touchdowns.
- Herbert has tacked on one reception for 10 yards (0.8 per game).
- Herbert has rushed for a touchdown in two games, with multiple rushing touchdowns once.
Justin Herbert Game Log
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Dolphins
|23
|33
|229
|1
|0
|5
|17
|1
|Week 2
|@Titans
|27
|41
|305
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Vikings
|40
|47
|405
|3
|0
|2
|11
|0
|Week 4
|Raiders
|13
|24
|167
|1
|1
|12
|27
|2
|Week 6
|Cowboys
|22
|37
|227
|2
|1
|6
|20
|0
|Week 7
|@Chiefs
|17
|30
|259
|1
|2
|2
|5
|0
|Week 8
|Bears
|31
|40
|298
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Week 9
|@Jets
|16
|30
|136
|0
|0
|3
|17
|0
|Week 10
|Lions
|27
|40
|323
|4
|1
|4
|15
|0
|Week 11
|@Packers
|21
|36
|260
|2
|0
|8
|73
|0
|Week 12
|Ravens
|29
|44
|217
|1
|1
|4
|47
|0
|Week 13
|@Patriots
|22
|37
|212
|0
|0
|4
|-5
|0
Rep Justin Herbert with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.