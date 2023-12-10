Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has a favorable matchup in Week 14 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), playing the Denver Broncos. The Broncos are conceding the ninth-most passing yards in the NFL, 235.6 per game.

Herbert has thrown for 3,038 yards (253.2 per game) this season while completing 65.6% of his throws, with 20 TD passes and six picks. On the ground, Herbert has run 52 times for 228 yards and three TDs, averaging 19.0 yards per game.

Herbert vs. the Broncos

Herbert vs the Broncos (since 2021): 4 GP / 262.8 PASS YPG / PASS TD

4 GP / 262.8 PASS YPG / PASS TD Denver has given up 300 or more passing yards to a total of three opposing players this year.

The Broncos have allowed one or more passing touchdowns to 11 opposing quarterbacks this season.

Denver has allowed at least two touchdown passes to five quarterbacks in 2023.

Two players have thrown for three or more TDs in an outing against the Broncos this season.

The pass defense of the Broncos is giving up 235.6 yards per outing this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

Opponents of the Broncos have totaled 20 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). The Broncos' defense is 27th in the league in that category.

Justin Herbert Passing Props vs. the Broncos

Passing Yards: 256.5 (-115)

256.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-133)

Herbert Passing Insights

Herbert has surpassed his passing yards prop total in five of 12 opportunities this season.

The Chargers, who are 11th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 59.2% of the time while running 40.8%.

Herbert is No. 18 in the league averaging 6.9 yards per attempt (3,038 total yards passing).

In 10 of 12 games this season, Herbert completed a touchdown pass -- including multiple TDs six times.

He has 76.7% of his team's 30 offensive touchdowns this season (23).

Herbert accounts for 52.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 60 of his total 439 passing attempts inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Justin Herbert Rushing Props vs the Broncos

Rushing Yards: 16.5 (-118)

Herbert Rushing Insights

Herbert has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in seven games (58.3%) out of 12 opportunities.

Herbert has a rushing touchdown in two games this season, including multiple rushing TDs once.

He has 11 red zone carries for 20.0% of the team share (his team runs on 47.8% of its plays in the red zone).

Herbert's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Patriots 12/3/2023 Week 13 22-for-37 / 212 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 4 ATT / -5 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 11/26/2023 Week 12 29-for-44 / 217 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 4 ATT / 47 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 11/19/2023 Week 11 21-for-36 / 260 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 8 ATT / 73 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 11/12/2023 Week 10 27-for-40 / 323 YDS / 4 TDs / 1 INT 4 ATT / 15 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 11/6/2023 Week 9 16-for-30 / 136 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 17 YDS / 0 TDs

