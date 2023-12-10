With the Los Angeles Chargers playing the Denver Broncos in Week 14 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), is Joshua Kelley a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we dissect the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Kelley will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Joshua Kelley score a touchdown against the Broncos?

Odds to score a TD this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a TD)

Kelley has 376 rushing yards on 94 carries (31.3 yards per game), with two touchdowns.

Kelley has tacked on seven catches for 26 yards (2.2 per game).

Kelley has run for a touchdown in two games this year.

Joshua Kelley Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Dolphins 16 91 1 0 0 0 Week 2 @Titans 13 39 0 0 0 0 Week 3 @Vikings 11 12 0 1 5 0 Week 4 Raiders 17 65 0 0 0 0 Week 6 Cowboys 1 2 0 1 2 0 Week 7 @Chiefs 7 75 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Bears 6 21 0 0 0 0 Week 9 @Jets 3 18 0 1 4 0 Week 10 Lions 5 16 0 0 0 0 Week 11 @Packers 6 13 0 0 0 0 Week 12 Ravens 3 8 0 2 6 0 Week 13 @Patriots 6 16 0 2 9 0

Rep Joshua Kelley with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.