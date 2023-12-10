Will Joshua Kelley Score a Touchdown Against the Broncos in Week 14?
With the Los Angeles Chargers playing the Denver Broncos in Week 14 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), is Joshua Kelley a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we dissect the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.
Will Joshua Kelley score a touchdown against the Broncos?
Odds to score a TD this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a TD)
- Kelley has 376 rushing yards on 94 carries (31.3 yards per game), with two touchdowns.
- Kelley has tacked on seven catches for 26 yards (2.2 per game).
- Kelley has run for a touchdown in two games this year.
Joshua Kelley Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Dolphins
|16
|91
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Titans
|13
|39
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Vikings
|11
|12
|0
|1
|5
|0
|Week 4
|Raiders
|17
|65
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Cowboys
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 7
|@Chiefs
|7
|75
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Bears
|6
|21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Jets
|3
|18
|0
|1
|4
|0
|Week 10
|Lions
|5
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Packers
|6
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Ravens
|3
|8
|0
|2
|6
|0
|Week 13
|@Patriots
|6
|16
|0
|2
|9
|0
