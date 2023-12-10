Joshua Kelley will be facing the worst run defense in the NFL when his Los Angeles Chargers play the Denver Broncos in Week 14, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Kelley has generated 376 rushing yards on 94 carries (31.3 ypg), including two trips to the end zone. And Kelley has tacked on seven receptions for 26 yards (2.2 ypg).

Kelley vs. the Broncos

Kelley vs the Broncos (since 2021): 2 GP / 11.5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

2 GP / 11.5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Broncos have allowed 100 or more yards to four opposing rushers during the 2023 season.

Denver has allowed eight opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Broncos have allowed two or more rushing TDs to three opposing rushers this season.

The 149.7 rushing yards the Broncos concede per outing makes them the worst run defense in the NFL this year.

So far this season, the Broncos have allowed 12 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging one per game. That ranks 22nd among NFL defenses.

Chargers Player Previews

Joshua Kelley Rushing Props vs. the Broncos

Rushing Yards: 23.5 (-111)

Kelley Rushing Insights

Kelley has out-gained the rushing yards prop bet total set for him once in nine opportunities this season.

The Chargers have passed 59.2% of the time and run 40.8% this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.

His team has attempted 303 rushes this season. He's handled 94 of those carries (31.0%).

Kelley has a rushing touchdown in two games this year, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has 6.7% of his team's 30 offensive touchdowns this season (two).

He has 13 carries in the red zone (23.6% of his team's 55 red zone rushes).

Kelley's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Patriots 12/3/2023 Week 13 6 ATT / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 11/26/2023 Week 12 3 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 11/19/2023 Week 11 6 ATT / 13 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 11/12/2023 Week 10 5 ATT / 16 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 11/6/2023 Week 9 3 ATT / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs

