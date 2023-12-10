Will Joshua Jacobs Score a Touchdown Against the Vikings in Week 14?
In the Week 14 contest between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Minnesota Vikings at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, will Joshua Jacobs hit paydirt? Continue reading for odds and info on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.
Will Joshua Jacobs score a touchdown against the Vikings?
Odds to score a TD this game: -115 (Bet $11.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)
- Jacobs has had 220 carries for a team-leading 771 rushing yards (64.3 per game) and scored six touchdowns.
- Jacobs also makes an impact in the passing game, catching 35 passes for 280 yards (23.3 ypg).
- Jacobs has rushed for a touchdown in five games, with multiple rushing TDs once.
Joshua Jacobs Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Broncos
|19
|48
|0
|2
|23
|0
|Week 2
|@Bills
|9
|-2
|0
|5
|51
|0
|Week 3
|Steelers
|17
|62
|0
|3
|18
|0
|Week 4
|@Chargers
|17
|58
|1
|8
|81
|0
|Week 5
|Packers
|20
|69
|1
|5
|20
|0
|Week 6
|Patriots
|25
|77
|0
|2
|16
|0
|Week 7
|@Bears
|11
|35
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 8
|@Lions
|15
|61
|1
|2
|27
|0
|Week 9
|Giants
|26
|98
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Jets
|27
|116
|0
|2
|11
|0
|Week 11
|@Dolphins
|14
|39
|0
|1
|12
|0
|Week 12
|Chiefs
|20
|110
|1
|4
|15
|0
