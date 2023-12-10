Josh Palmer was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Los Angeles Chargers have a game against the Denver Broncos at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 14. All of Palmer's stats can be found below.

Palmer's season stats include 377 yards on 23 receptions (16.4 per catch) and one touchdown. He has been targeted 39 times.

Josh Palmer Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

The Chargers have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week: Keenan Allen (DNP/nir - rest): 102 Rec; 1175 Rec Yds; 7 Rec TDs Nick Vannett (LP/concussion): 102 Rec; 1175 Rec Yds; 7 Rec TDs



Week 14 Injury Reports

Chargers vs. Broncos Game Info

Game Day: December 10, 2023

December 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Palmer 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 39 23 377 108 1 16.4

Palmer Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Dolphins 1 1 4 0 Week 2 @Titans 5 3 13 0 Week 3 @Vikings 7 4 66 1 Week 4 Raiders 8 3 77 0 Week 6 Cowboys 7 4 60 0 Week 7 @Chiefs 7 5 133 0 Week 8 Bears 4 3 24 0

