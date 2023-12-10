Joshua Jacobs will be up against the seventh-best rushing defense in the league when his Las Vegas Raiders take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14, on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

Jacobs, as part of the rushing attack, leads the team with 771 rushing yards (64.3 ypg) on 220 attempts while scoring six rushing TDs. In addition, Jacobs has added 35 receptions for 280 yards (23.3 ypg).

Jacobs vs. the Vikings

Jacobs vs the Vikings (since 2021): No games

No games The Vikings have allowed 100 or more yards to one opposing rusher during the 2023 season.

Minnesota has allowed one or more rushing TDs to six opposing players this year.

The Vikings have given up two or more rushing TDs to one opposing rusher this season.

The 96 rushing yards the Vikings concede per outing makes them the seventh-ranked run defense in the NFL this year.

The Vikings' defense is ranked fifth in the NFL with seven rushing TDs conceded so far this season.

Joshua Jacobs Rushing Props vs. the Vikings

Rushing Yards: 70.5 (-118)

Jacobs Rushing Insights

Jacobs hit the over on his rushing yards total set by bookmakers in five of his 12 opportunities this season (41.7%).

The Raiders have passed 57.7% of the time and run 42.3% this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.

His team has attempted 285 rushes this season. He's taken 220 of those carries (77.2%).

Jacobs has rushed for at least one touchdown five times this season, including one game with multiple rushing TDs.

He has six total touchdowns this season (31.6% of his team's 19 offensive TDs).

He has 36 red zone carries for 75.0% of the team share (his team runs on 50% of its plays in the red zone).

Joshua Jacobs Receiving Props vs the Vikings

Receiving Yards: 15.5 (-111)

Jacobs Receiving Insights

Jacobs, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in five of 12 games this season.

Jacobs has 13.4% of his team's target share (52 targets on 389 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 52 times, averaging 5.4 yards per target (119th in NFL).

Jacobs does not have a TD reception this year in 12 games.

Jacobs (six red zone targets) has been targeted 12.5% of the time in the red zone (48 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Jacobs' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Chiefs 11/26/2023 Week 12 20 ATT / 110 YDS / 1 TD 6 TAR / 4 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 11/19/2023 Week 11 14 ATT / 39 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 11/12/2023 Week 10 27 ATT / 116 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 11/5/2023 Week 9 26 ATT / 98 YDS / 2 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 10/30/2023 Week 8 15 ATT / 61 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 2 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs

