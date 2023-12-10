The Winnipeg Jets (15-8-2, on a three-game winning streak) hit the road against the Anaheim Ducks (10-16) at Honda Center. The contest on Sunday, December 10 begins at 8:00 PM ET on BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+.

Over the last 10 contests, the Ducks have gone 1-9-0 while totaling 19 total goals (seven power-play goals on 28 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 25.0%). They have conceded 36 goals.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is a look at which team we think will emerge with the victory in Sunday's action on the ice.

Ducks vs. Jets Predictions for Sunday

Our computer model for this matchup calls for a final result of Jets 4, Ducks 3.

Moneyline Pick: Jets (-190)

Jets (-190) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Ducks (+1.5)

Ducks vs Jets Additional Info

Ducks Splits and Trends

The Ducks (10-16 overall) have posted a record of 4-0-4 in games that have required OT this season.

Anaheim has earned 10 points (5-7-0) in its 12 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Ducks scored just one goal in six games and they lost every time.

Anaheim failed to win all five games this season when it scored a pair of goals.

The Ducks have scored more than two goals in 13 games, earning 20 points from those contests.

This season, Anaheim has scored a single power-play goal in eight games has a record of 2-6-0 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Anaheim is 2-9-0 (four points).

The Ducks' opponents have had more shots in 11 games. The Ducks went 7-4-0 in those matchups (14 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Jets Rank Jets AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 13th 3.24 Goals Scored 2.62 28th 7th 2.68 Goals Allowed 3.38 24th 15th 30.6 Shots 29.9 23rd 6th 28.7 Shots Allowed 31.5 22nd 19th 18.75% Power Play % 21.43% 13th 22nd 76.32% Penalty Kill % 79.82% 16th

Ducks vs. Jets Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream:

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

