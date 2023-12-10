Will Jaxon Smith-Njigba score a touchdown when the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers come together in Week 14 on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET? In the piece below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need to know.

Will Jaxon Smith-Njigba score a touchdown against the 49ers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a TD)

Smith-Njigba has hauled in 45 catches for 468 yards and two TDs this campaign. He has been targeted on 68 occasions, and averages 39 yards receiving.

Smith-Njigba has hauled in two touchdown catches this year in 12 games, one apiece on two occasions.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Rams 5 3 13 0 Week 2 @Lions 6 5 34 0 Week 3 Panthers 3 1 10 0 Week 4 @Giants 6 3 5 0 Week 6 @Bengals 5 4 48 0 Week 7 Cardinals 7 4 63 1 Week 8 Browns 4 3 36 1 Week 9 @Ravens 7 6 63 0 Week 10 Commanders 5 4 53 0 Week 11 @Rams 6 3 40 0 Week 12 49ers 3 2 41 0 Week 13 @Cowboys 11 7 62 0

