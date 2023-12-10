Will Jalen Guyton hit paydirt when the Los Angeles Chargers and the Denver Broncos come together in Week 14 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the numbers and trends you need to know.

Will Jalen Guyton score a touchdown against the Broncos?

Odds to score a TD this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a TD)

Guyton's six receptions (16 targets) have netted him 50 yards (12.5 per game) and one TD.

Guyton, in four games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

Jalen Guyton Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 9 @Jets 2 0 0 0 Week 10 Lions 6 4 41 1 Week 12 Ravens 5 1 4 0 Week 13 @Patriots 3 1 5 0

